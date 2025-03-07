Eurostar trains have been cancelled after an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered on the tracks in Paris.
The Eurostar and all trains at Paris’ Gar du Nord – the busiest station in France – have been stopped as police work to disable the unexploded WW2 device.
Local media reports that the bomb was found “in the middle of the tracks” in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, during overnight works on the tracks, via the BBC.
Eurostar has since urged people not to travel today (March 7), and to make alternative travel arrangements.
A statement on their website reads: “Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey for a different date of travel.”
All trains travelling from St Pancras to London have been cancelled until at least 10:31 GMT, while the first six trains scheduled to leave Paris for London have also been cancelled.
There are large crowds of passengers at Gare du Nord following the cancellations.
Related: Plans announced for direct trains from St Pancras to Germany and Italy