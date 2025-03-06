Richard Tice was left red-faced after he was unable to give the full names of two councillors who were defecting to his party, at an event to announce the defections.

The Reform deputy leader was holding a press conference in Glasgow to announce the defections of Renfrewshire councillor John Gray and South Lanarkshire councillor Ross Lambies from the Tories to Reform.

The National reports that initially, Tice refused to say what their names were at all before he disappeared inside he chip shop he and the reporters were stood outside.

When he came back out, he was asked for the names by Scottish Daily Mail reporter Tom Gordon, to which Tice replied: “So we’ve got John and Ross…”

When he was asked for their full names, Tice simply kept referring to them as ‘John and Ross’ and asked for another question.

He asked the reporter: “Are you going to challenge me on everything or are you going to ask me a politics question? I’m answering policy questions.”

When he was pressed for their surnames, he carried on repeating their first names.

Gordon replied: “You cannot tell me who your council defectors are? Why not? Do you know anything about Scottish politics? You can’t even name your own members up here.”

Tice answered: “We’ve got 10,000 members and I don’t know all 10,000 members.

“What we have got is policies that will make people better off in Scotland.”

Richard Tice in Glasgow to unveil Reform’s newest defectors. Gets stuck when @DMScotPol asks him for their names. pic.twitter.com/ptLJbHA6e8 — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 6, 2025

Maybe Reform councillors should wear name badges to make it easier for Mr Tice…

