Nigel Farage came close to echoing his infamous Christmas tweet today after the government announced its roadmap out of lockdown.
A four-stage plan set out by Boris Johnson could see England’s coronavirus restrictions finally lifted by the end of June, with the first easing of restrictions to be rolled out in early March with schoolchildren returning to school and limited outdoor socialising allowed.
By 21st June at the earliest, it is hoped that all remaining restrictions on social contact will be lifted, allowing larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to finally reopen.
But not everyone was happy with the cautious route out of restrictions.
Nigel Farage tweeted “Easter is cancelled” shortly after the announcement in a repeat of a similar tweet sent out last year.
Easter is cancelled.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 22, 2021
In December, as a new Covid strain started to dramatically increase infections, Johnson sent out a “stay at home” order covering London and most of the south and east of England, and drastically restricted plans for Christmas mixing.
Farage tweeted “Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China”, on the back of the proposals, prompting a furious response from a reporter at a state-run newspaper in the country.
China Daily’s Chen Weihua told him to “stop talking sh*t” and “wear a mask”, sparking a war of words with the former UKIP leader.
Perhaps that is why he stopped short of pointing the finger at the Chinese this time around?
The Chinese Communist Party don't like the truth and always respond aggressively.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2020
They should pay the West reparations for this global disaster. https://t.co/7XlaLTY34Z
Related: ‘Bats**t’ – Best reactions as PM wants to build roundabout under the Isle of Man
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .