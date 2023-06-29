Nigel Farage was trending alongside ‘Coutts’ today after the former UKIP man revealed his bank account had been closed down.

Taking to Twitter, Farage posted:

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me. This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too

The tweet garnered hundreds of responses, with Andrew Neil describing it as a “troubling development”.

If this is anywhere near a fair and accurate account of the situation — and it looks to me that it is — then it really is quite the story. And very troubling. https://t.co/AfD0d8Ysbl — Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 29, 2023

Laurence Fox also jumped on the bandwagon, calling on Nigel to name and shame the bank so that everyone with an account can withdraw their money at the same time.

Trouble is, Nigel might be among an elite number of people who bank with Coutts, where clients are required to have assets of at least £1 million to get through the door.

In 2019, The Times revealed that Farage banked with the exclusive institution, while pictures widely circulated on social media show him standing outside a branch on the Strand.

Nigel should name the bank and everyone with an account there should withdraw all their money at the same time.



Start a run on this bank. https://t.co/BgZYeviBXn — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 29, 2023

Farage outside Coutts on the Strand. In to see the bank manager? pic.twitter.com/6bUPI8q1Vy — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) January 22, 2015

