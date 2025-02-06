Nigel Farage has responded to Donald Trump’s controversial plans to turn Gaza into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ by saying the idea sounds “very appealing” to him.

The US president has provoked outrage after he suggested that inhabitants in the besieged Middle Eastern territory should be “permanently resettled” in other countries to make way for luxurious property to be developed.

His comments have drawn outrage from world leaders, including in Russia, where the Kremlin has condemned a US ‘take over’ of Gaza.

But not everyone appears to be upset about the suggestion.

Speaking to reporters, Reform UK MP Nigel Farage said he agreed with Trump’s plans, commenting: “The thought of a wealthy wonderful thriving place with well-paid jobs, casinos, nightlife… It sounds very appealing to me.”

Trump says he wants to take over Gaza. Do you agree?



Farage: "The thought of a wealthy wonderful thriving place with well-paid jobs, casinos, nightlife… It sounds very appealing to me." pic.twitter.com/uAErzQJ4Wv — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) February 5, 2025

Farage isn’t the only politician who has voiced his approval of the plans.

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton has praised Donald Trump as a “big thinker” in response to the US president’s calls for America to take over Gaza in what would probably be a breach of international law, saying he brought “gravitas” to international affairs.

Dutton claimed Trump’s incendiary remarks could be a negotiating tactic to get other countries in the Middle East to “step up” and help rebuild the Palestinian territory devastated by Israeli bombing.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, meanwhile continued to avoid commenting directly on the situation on Thursday, saying he believed it was prudent to sometimes “sit back” and not comment on all of Trump’s claims.

