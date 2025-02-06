President Trump has signed an executive order which will prevent transgender women from competing in female sports.

The order, titled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’, will call for immediate enforcement against schools and athletic associations which deny women single-sex sports and single-sex changing rooms.

According to the BBC, the order, which has gone into effect immediately, mostly covers high schools, universities, and grassroots sports.

Trump said: “If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding.”

The order authorises the education department to penalise schools which allow transgender athletes to compete in female sports.

Any school found to be in violation could lose their federal funding.

The official who discussed the order said that the US would do everything they could to stop transgender athletes from competing against females in International Olympic competitions which take place in the US, including the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The president signed the order surrounded by young girls (Getty)

Trump said he would deny visas for transgender athletes trying to compete at the LA games.

Prior to signing the order, Trump said: “The war on women’s sports is over.

“My administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.”

The order has already come under mass criticism.

Olivia Hunt, director of federal policy at Advocates for Trans Equality, told Sky News that the order would impact young children and their development.

She explained: “We’re basically taking those children and saying to them we don’t think it’s vital that you learn the same sets of skills that your peers develop.

“We are setting you aside, putting you apart, and saying you’re different and it’s okay for you to be set aside, treated differently, and bullied by your peers.

“Children should be protected. Children should be allowed to follow their interests, follow the sports they want to participate in and not have to worry that public officials will treat their existence as a cheap round of applause.”

