The Kremlin has called for a two-state solution in the Middle East following Donald Trump’s comments about Gaza.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested the USA could own Gaza “long-term” and have Palestinians resettled.

Speaking alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president suggested that inhabitants in the besieged Middle Eastern territory should be “permanently resettled” in Egypt, Jordan and other countries.

He said he would like the US to take a “long-term ownership position” and redevelop the Gaza strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump’s comments have sparked fury, and have been widely condemned by much of the international community – including Russia.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow’s position that the only way for long-term peace in the region was through the creation of a Palestinian state to exist alongside Israel, Reuters reports.

He told reporters: “This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option.”

Several other global officials have called for a two-state solution following Trump’s comments.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters in Kyiv: “We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The French foreign ministry stressed its opposition to “any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza”, and says the territory should not be controlled by a third party,” whilst Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reiterated his nation’s support for a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are also among the nations to have stressed the importance of a two-state solution.

