Nigel Farage has been reminded of a previous pledge to up sticks and leave if Brexit is a disaster after he claimed the project has “failed”.

The former UKIPer and Brexit Party leader joined Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight to discuss the growing evidence mounted against Brexit.

Faced with polling and economic data, Farage was forced to concede that the split is not all it’s cracked up to be.

He said: “We haven’t actually benefitted from Brexit when we could have done.

“What Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

🔥 Extraordinary moment.



Nigel Farage just said on Newsnight: “Brexit has failed”



He volunteered that himself. I also recall him once saying that if Brexit turned out to be a failure, he’d leave the country. I very much look forward to that. pic.twitter.com/63e6Y5rlwx — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 15, 2023

Farage then went on to concede that “Brexit has failed” in an extraordinary climbdown.

In 2021, on his LBC radio show, Farager made a pledge that “if Brexit is a disaster, I’ll go and live abroad.”

During the show, one caller named Tony challenged Farage to apologise to the country and leave politics behind if it looked like Brexit wasn’t going to turn out as predicted to which Farage responded with the brazen claim.

The former MEP went on to tell the Remain-voting caller that it won’t happen as “it isn’t going to be a disaster. We’ve just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work.”

Nigel Farage 2017: “If Brexit is a disaster I will go and live abroad”



Nigel Farage 2023: “What I do think is that we haven’t actually benefited from Brexit economically….Brexit has failed.”



Now, We Wait. pic.twitter.com/YHxzBhtyuL — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) May 16, 2023

