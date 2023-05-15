Britain’s Wealth of Nations index score has “dropped off a cliff” in recent years as the results of comparable countries increase.

Analysis by the Warsaw Enterprise Institute, which uses WNI to more accurately reflect the annual stream of economic benefits better than GDP, shows a “worrisome” decline for the UK between 2015 to 2022.

Speaking to The London Economic, researcher Karol Zdybel described the drop from 87.2 in 2015 to 79.1 in 2022 as “really massive”.

“The decrease is almost 9.3 per cent. If we believe that WNI reflects the annual stream of economic benefits better than GDP (as we do in the Warsaw Enterprise Institute), then this drop by more than 9 per cent within 7 years seems worrisome.”

Comparing countries with similar scores to the UK in 2015, it is apparent that the UK’s slide in score is quite exceptional.

Both Belgium (88.3) and Finland (84.3) were in similar positions to Britain in 2015, but over the next five years, their scores went up to 89.1 and 87.3 respectively.

It reflects a general upward trend across most European nations.

“In general, European countries have generally somewhat increased their WNI between 2015 and 2020. The decrease recorded by Britain is an exception”, Zdybel points out.

Ireland, conversely, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the index.

See the Wealth of Nations Index table in full below:

Related: Suella Braverman Takes Center Stage: Advocates for stricter migration policies at Conservative gathering