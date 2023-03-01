Nigel Farage has been reminded of previous promises to up sticks if Brexit is a disaster after he claimed Britain’s split with the European Union “has been ruined”.

Writing in the Telegraph, the former Ukiper bemoaned the cost-of-living crisis, high taxes and supposedly lax border policy as reasons to suggest Brexit hasn’t worked out quite how he’d like.

In 2021, on his LBC radio show, Farager made a pledge that “if Brexit is a disaster, I’ll go and live abroad.”

During the show, one caller named Tony challenged Farage to apologise to the country and leave politics behind if it looked like Brexit wasn’t going to turn out as predicted to which Farage responded with the brazen claim.

The former MEP went on to tell the Remain-voting caller that it won’t happen as “it isn’t going to be a disaster. We’ve just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work.”

Related: Rishi’s Finest Hour