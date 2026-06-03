Zia Yusuf’s hypocrisy was laid bare by Sophy Ridge as he refused to accept that a Reform attack ad on Kemi Badenoch was misleading.

This week, in the wake of Henry Nowak’s murder, Badenoch gave an interview on Good Morning Britain in which she said the following: “We need to find what we have in common, not what separates us. I don’t want to hear about black lives matter, I don’t want to hear about white lives matter, we all matter.”

This was in response to a video from Nigel Farage in which he peddled the ‘white lives matter’ lines.

But following Badenoch’s interview, Reform put out an attack ad towards Badenoch on social media, only quoting her as having said ‘I don’t want to hear about white lives matter.’

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Reform have faced accusations of misleading people with the ad by not including Badenoch’s full quote.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting labelled it “disgraceful and dangerous” in a post on X.

I’m not going to amplify Reform’s ad by sharing it, but the wilful misrepresentation of Kemi Badenoch – selectively quoting what she said about ‘white lives matter’ – is disgraceful and dangerous.



It needs to be challenged, including by those of us who are not Conservatives. — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) June 3, 2026

So, when Reform’s Zia Yusuf appeared on Sky News for an interview with Sophy Ridge, he was asked by the journalist whether he stood by the ad.

Unsurprisingly, Yusuf didn’t show an ounce of remorse, laughably claiming to a somewhat bemused Ridge that there was nothing misleading about it.

But his hypocrisy was exposed for all to see shortly afterwards, when Ridge pointed out to Yusuf that just an hour after the ad was shared by Reform, Yusuf himself had claimed a headline from the Telegraph for shortening a quote from Nigel Farage.

Yusuf said it was “journalistic malpractice” to shorten Farage’s quote.

“It sounds like it’s exactly the same thing that you guys [Reform] did,” Ridge said.

Once again, Yusuf produced a meaningless word salad to try and defend the clear hypocrisy from both him and his party.

You can watch the exchange below.