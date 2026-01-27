Even GB News are giving Nigel Farage a tough time after he accepted yet another Tory defection to Reform UK.

On Monday, Braverman became the latest Tory to opt for a lighter shade of blue as she jumped ship to Reform.

The former home secretary came in the wake of the likes of Robert Jenrick, Andrew Rosindell and Nadhim Zahawi all joining Farage’s gang.

But with every Tory defection, it becomes more and more difficult for the Clacton MP to frame his party as the anti-establishment saviours he claims they are.

His team now includes more members of the disastrous Liz Truss cabinet than Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet currently does, and Reform now have more MPs who were elected for the Tories than they do MPs who were elected for Reform.

This is likely to upset many Reform voters who don’t like the sound of a party of former Tories getting back into power.

Even Reform’s number one fan channel, GB News, has started to challenge Farage over his decision to recruit failed Tory ministers.

Journalist Katherine Forster put it to Farage that “you talk about Britain being broken, but you’re filling Reform with the very people that broke it.”

He claimed that the likes of Jenrick and Braverman had disagreed with the actions of the governments they were part of for several years.

“We are taking people who tried their best to fight the system at the time,” Farage said.

Forster then asked if the public can trust these former Tories “given their record in office,” adding: “Are you not worried that this could come back to bite you?”

Farage replied by saying he was not welcoming Tories such as Priti Patel and Boris Johnson “who were part of the problem and still refuse to accept it.”

'You talk about Britain being broken, but you're filling Reform with the very people that broke it…'@forster_k raises questions to Nigel Farage MP on his party's welcoming of Tory MPs.



If some of the polls are anything to go by, it seems like Reform’s willingness to accept every Tory under the sun could already be affecting their popularity.