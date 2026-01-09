European leaders have hit out at Donald Trump for after his administration announced it was leaving dozens of United Nations organisations.

This week, the White House announced it would no longer take part in “organisations, conventions and treaties that are contrary to the interests of the United States.”

This included organisations such as the UN’s population agency, international climate negotiations, UN Women, UN Water and UN Oceans.

Trump has previously labelled some UN organisations as ‘woke.’

READ NEXT: Multi-million pound bill given to British taxpayer after Donald Trump visit exposed

The US also announced its departure from non-UN organisations such as the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

In the wake of America’s latest ripping up of international cooperation, European leaders have reacted with anger.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the US was “breaking free from international rules” and “gradually turning away” from its long-standing allies.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier went as far to say that Trump and his administration were destroying the world order.

He said: “There is the breakdown of values by our most important partner, the USA, which helped build this world order.

“It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers.”

In the executive order withdrawing the US from the international organisations, Trump said: “After deliberating with my Cabinet, have determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to these organisations.”

This all comes in the wake of the US’s military action in Venezuela and Trump’s continued threats towards Greenland.