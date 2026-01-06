The Met Police spent over £6million to protect Donald Trump on his second state visit to the UK, official figures obtained exclusively by The London Economic show.

Britain’s biggest police force deployed some 6,375 officers from across the UK in September when the US president jetted down for five days.

His second state visit prompted a wave of demonstrations, with thousands gathering across London to protest his arrival.

Activists from the Stop Trump Coalition – a group of more than 50 unions and charities – organised marches against the visit that took place between 15-19 September.

Some protesters carried signs with slogans written across them, including “no to racism”, “no to Trump” and “stop arming Israel”.

The Met said it had miles of temporary barriers, fortified checkpoints and elevated observation posts around key locations in central London to create secure corridors for the president’s movements.

More than 1,600 officers claimed overtime as a result of their deployment.