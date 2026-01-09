Reform’s new London mayoral candidate was left stumped by the most rare of things: an actual good question on GB News.

This week, Reform unveiled Laila Cunningham as their candidate for the 2028 mayoral election, with Nigel Farage saying she would be the face of the party across London for May’s local elections.

Along with being a Westminster city councillor and a former senior crown prosecutor, Cunningham is also – just like many, many others in Reform – an ex-Tory, having defected from the Conservatives last year.

As she did her media rounds during the week, Cunningham was probably expecting an easy ride when she appeared on Reform’s favourite broadcaster, GB News.

But, unbelievably, she actually faced a couple of tricky questions about why her party is recruiting so many former Tories whilst lambasting the actions of governments these very Tories were a part of.

First, Michael Gove asked Cunningham whether, when she stood as a Conservative candidate in 2022, she believed that then-prime minister Boris Johnson was “betraying Brexit,” and why she stood if she did think this.

Cunningham replied that she “stood for her area”, but was then hit with another question by presenter Michelle Dewbury.

She simply asked Cunningham: “If the Tories are so bad, why is Reform UK filling themselves full of them?”

Cunningham had no explanation for this, and replied: “I can’t answer that.”

Sharing the clip on X, one person wrote: “Sometimes, GB News actually asks the right question.”

