How long did that take then? Not even a week? It is being reported on both sides of the pond that Elon Musk may no longer be able to see Donald Trump as and when he wants – and it’s largely thanks to the president’s Chief of Staff.

Does Elon Musk now have limited access to Donald Trump?

Susie Wiles, who has been credited by Trump himself as the person who helped usher him back into the White House, has been working tirelessly over the last two months to get the new administration in order – allegedly culminating with a major powerplay.

After the inauguration on Monday, it is stated that Wiles moved swiftly to put Elon Musk in his place. The tech billionaire’s request for an office within the White House was rejected – and his DOGE department will instead be based across the road.

As per the Daily Mail and The Times, the woman dubbed as ‘the ice maiden’ by Trump has also made it clear that the chief administrator of DOGE must report to her directly – somewhat limiting Musk’s access to the Republican leader.

Susie Wiles could drive a wedge between President and First Buddy

The Tesla founder induced a wave of unimaginable cringe when he termed himself ‘First Buddy’ earlier this month, referencing the amount of time he has spent with Donald Trump since his election victory. However, this grand-standing could cost him dearly.

Wiles has previously stated, in no uncertain terms, that she will not tolerate any government official ‘working solo’ or ‘wanting to be a star’. This directly flies in the face of Elon Musk and his ‘please like me’ persona, which could cause further friction down the line.

All in all, these are chastening developments for Mr. Musk. He has been frequently Tweeting about politics in the UK and Germany, and addressed an AfD rally over the weekend. With Wiles on the warpath, he may have to consider a more measured approach.