Elon Musk has told the people of Germany to move on from their country’s past mistakes.

His comments come after the 53-year-old was accused of sympathising with Nazis as he touched his heart and then threw his arm out to the side at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, in an action not too dissimilar to the Nazi salute.

The tech entrepreneur was speaking to the Alternative for Germany party, a far-right political party when he made the comments about preserving and finding pride in German culture.

In his speech he said: “It’s good to be proud of German culture, of German values and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that pollutes everything.”

The AfD party is strongly against immigration in Germany so his comments were met with cheers from those gathered.

He went on to say: “There’s too much focus on past guilt (in Germany), and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents – their great grandparents even.”

While he didn’t refer to any specific event, people online have drawn further connections with the Holocaust.

Following Trump’s inauguration, Musk was forced to defend his actions saying he did not mean his gesture to look like a Nazi salute.

While Democrats blasted him for his actions, Republicans have defended their new head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency.

His latest comments will no doubt add fuel to fire as the tech mogul continues to divide opinions.

