The five MPs for Reform might want to take a good look at this. Data from a YouGov/Best For Britain mega-poll has revealed that every constituency in the UK prefer closer alignment to the EU over the US.

In choosing closer relations with the EU or US, the UK is unanimous

These startling figures could serve to embolden the government to hit the accelerator on their reset talks with the Union. Following the Brexit vote and its subsequent implication, the Labour Party are now trying to realign the UK’s relationship with Brussels.

The MRP Polling asked people to choose which country – or bloc of countries – they thought the UK should prioritise when improving trading relations. Options included the EU, US, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, or Japan. The EU came out on top each time.

Though the US came second in every constituency, the people have made their preferences clear. In 73 of these regions, the swing in favour of closer alignment to the EU topped 50%. In total, 46% of participants opted to prioritise our continental neighbours.

Reform constituencies prefer closer alignment with EU over US

Perhaps the biggest headline from this research concerns the constituencies under Reform’s leadership. All five areas put the EU above the US, including Clacton – which opted for Brexit cheerleader and Trump fanatic Nigel Farage to represent them.

Similarly, the likes of Richard Tice – who became the MP for Boston and Skegness last July – and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson have also been given some food for thought. Indeed, the ‘will of the people’ brigade won’t be able to ignore this.

Even Reform-backed regions want an EU reset

Although the margin between the EU and the US (33% to 30%) in Clacton is much closer than most other places, it serves to remind our elected officials that even the pro-Brexit regions of the UK are starting to smell the coffee.

“Clacton, the seat of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, provided the highest result (30%) for prioritising the UK’s trading relations with the USA of any GB constituency. However, even in this constituency the top-placed result was the EU with 33%.”

“Boston and Skegness received the highest Reform UK vote share in the country at the 2024 election but again, constituents would still favour prioritising the UK’s relationship with the EU by 37% compared to 24% for the USA.” | Best For Britain