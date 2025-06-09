Kamala Harris called exactly how Donald Trump would use the National Guard, in a clip that has gone viral following the recent unrest in Los Angeles.

Speaking in October 2024 ahead of the US election, Harris said Trump wants a military that is ‘loyal to him personally’ and will ‘obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law.’

At the time, Harris was responding to Trump reportedly saying he wanted U.S. military generals to behave like Nazi leader Adolph Hilter’s generals and show the same unquestioning loyalty.

The Democrat warned that Trump had said he would use the military to go after American citizens and ‘the enemy from within’, such as those who criticise him.

She said Trump had “vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia, to carry out his personal and political vendetta.”

Less than two weeks later, Trump won the US presidential election.

Sharing the Harris’s words on social media, one person wrote: “She *warned* us in just 3 minutes. Federalizing the National Guard in California isn’t ‘normal.’ It’s the first move.

“Kamala Harris called it: Trump wants unchecked power and praised Hitler’s generals.”

🚨 She *warned* us in just 3 minutes.



Federalizing the National Guard in California isn’t “normal.” It’s the first move.



Kamala Harris called it: Trump wants unchecked power and praised Hitler’s generals. pic.twitter.com/oi0T4y9lhF — 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) June 9, 2025

Over the weekend, Trump decided to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles to deal with unrest over immigration raids.

This was despite the LAPD saying the protests were mostly peaceful and could be dealt with by police.

Critics have said the decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops in LA only served to provoke unrest, and California governor Gavin Newsom has said he is suing the Trump administration for the ‘unconstitutional act.’

Newsom had vocally opposed using the National Guard and has accused Trump of acting illegally.

Let’s get this straight:



1) Local law enforcement didn’t need help.



2) Trump sent troops anyway — to manufacture chaos and violence.



3) Trump succeeded.



4) Now things are destabilized and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess. https://t.co/g6bwwZ29fc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

The protests, which largely took place in downtown LA, began on Friday after it emerged Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were carrying out raids in areas of the city with prominent Latino populations.

Related: ‘Not what we voted for’: Latinas For Trump founder slams President’s immigration policy