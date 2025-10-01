Ed Miliband has told Elon Musk to “get the hell out” of British politics as he delivered an impassioned speech at the Labour party conference.

Speaking on Wednesday, the energy and climate change secretary took aim at Musk, saying he was an example of the danger Nigel Farage poses to Britain.

Miliband told the conference in Liverpool that Farage had become a “key part of a global network that wants to destroy the ties that bind our communities and our way of life.”

READ NEXT: The most revealing part of Starmer’s conference speech? How long it took him to mention the Tories

“And I can sum up the threat for you in two words,” he added. “Elon. Musk.”

“He incites violence on our streets. He calls for the overthrow of our elected government. He’s an enabler of disinformation through X. He thinks he can tell us how to run Britain.”

“We have a message for Elon Musk,” Miliband said. “Get the hell out of our politics and our country!”

.@Ed_Miliband's message to Elon Musk:

"Get out of our politics and our country." pic.twitter.com/c4HaoM91EK — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 1, 2025

This is not the first time Miliband has taken aim at Musk. During a recent appearance on LBC, the former Labour leader delivered a similarly blunt response to Musk’s intrusions in British politics, asking “who the hell” he thinks he is.