There are some mysteries that persist to this day. What happened to the Marie Celeste? What exactly is in Area 51? What is at the core or a black hole?

For Donald Trump, one of the great unanswered questions of the modern age seems to be: what are magnets?

Yes, the president of the United States of America thinks no one on God’s green Earth knows what a magnet is.

On Monday, Trump was speaking to reporters from the Oval Office when he launched into a typical rambling rant about China.

He said: “China was going to hit us with rare-earth. Now, everybody says, ‘Oh, what does that mean?’ Magnets.

“If China refused to give magnets, because they have a monopoly on magnets because they’re allowed to happen over a 32-year period, there wouldn’t be a car made in the entire world. There wouldn’t be a radio. There wouldn’t be a television. There wouldn’t be internet. There wouldn’t be anything because magnets are such a part.”

Trump then said: “Nobody knows what magnets are.”

Trump: "Nobody knows what magnets are." pic.twitter.com/nxnLmKbFDP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

Trump later repeated the bizarre claim in an interview with Fox News.

He said: “President Xi was willing to do the rarer thing, that’s magnets. Now, nobody knows what a magnet is.”

Trump: Nobody knows what a magnet is. pic.twitter.com/4a1wp14zYF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2025

In case some of you were in any doubt about what magnets, here’s Encyclopaedia Brittanica’s definition of magnets for kids:

A magnet is a rock or a piece of metal that can pull certain types of metal toward itself. The force of magnets, called magnetism, is a basic force of nature, like electricity and gravity. Magnetism works over a distance. This means that a magnet does not have to be touching an object to pull it.” Magnetism happens when tiny particles called electrons behave in a certain way. All objects in the universe are made up of units called atoms. Atoms in turn are made up of electrons and other particles (neutrons and protons). The electrons spin around the atom’s nucleus, which contains the other particles. The spinning electrons form tiny magnetic forces. Sometimes many of the electrons in an object spin in the same direction. In these cases, all the tiny magnetic forces from the electrons add up to make the object one big magnet. Hopefully that clears things up for you Mr President! This isn’t the first time Trump has been confused by magnets either. Back in February, he have a nonsensical rant about ‘magnetic planes.’ You can try and make sense of that below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The London Economic (@thelondoneconomic)

On Monday, Trump was speaking to reporters from the Oval Office when he launched into a typical rambling rant about China.

