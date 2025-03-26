Donald Trump has said his government has had “two perfect months” following the embarrassing journalist group chat scandal his administration has been embroiled in.

This week, editor in chief of the Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he had been added to a Signal group where Donald Trump’s top team were planning air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Goldberg said he had been invited from an account labelled White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and that the group included accounts labelled as Vice-President JD Vance, “Pete Hegseth,” the Defence Secretary; and “John Ratcliffe,” the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The journalist watched as the group discussed targets and timings for military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, with later US strikes matching the details from the chat.

Speaking to the press in the wake of the story, Trump said his opponents were only “making a big deal” of the news because “we’ve had two perfect months.”

Attempting to justify his questionable claim, the president said: “We are bringing in business, we have another one announced tomorrow, a big one, very big, like, in the history of our country no one’s ever seen anything like it.

He then went on to claim that some had called his first month in charge the “greatest a president has ever had.”

“A lot of people started by saying it was the greatest first month that a president has ever had, and I think that’s true,” he said.

“And now they say it’s the best second month.”

Speaking about the group chat debacle, which has been dubbed #SignalGate by some, Trump said he would “certainly look at this” but argued nothing bad happened as a result of Goldberg being in the chat.

As part of his report, Goldberg revealed some of the messages that were sent in the chat. This included messages of anti-Europe sentiment, including one text from Vance in which he said he “hates bailing Europe out again,” and further texts about planned missile strikes.

