Fresh off the back of recent streaming hits Just One Look and Missing You, Netflix has re-teamed with best-selling author Harlan Coben on another TV adaptation out now.

Titled Caught (Atrapados), the six-part limited thriller series is set in Argentina and is based on Coben’s 2010 novel of the same name.

The plot synopsis reads:

“In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay (Soledad Villamil, The Secret in Their Eyes) rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. “Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer (Juan Minujín), a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. “As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.”

Ahead of the show’s release, Coben took to social media to confirm that the series will be available to watch both with subtitles or with dubbing.

“Caught (Atrapados) comes to Netflix on March 26. Beautifully filmed in Bariloche and Buenos Aires,” he wrote.

“PSA: Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, Netflix gives you the option to watch with English subtitles or dubbing.”

Only out on Netflix today (Wednesday, 26 March), reviews are still trickling in for Caught – but an early, glowing write-up from website Heaven of Horror calls it “binge-worthy”.

“As is often the case with these Harlan Coben stories, it’s a cautionary tale in more ways than one. Also, it has several twists and turns, so don’t be too confident you have it all figured out early on,” they also said.

CAUGHT (Atrapados) comes to @Netflix on March 26. Beautifully filmed in Bariloche and Buenos Aires, kudos to @CheNetflix and @NetflixLAT teams.



PSA: Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, Netflix gives you the option to watch with English subtitles or dubbing. Enjoy this… pic.twitter.com/jE8GEz9fci — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 1, 2025

Caught comes just weeks after the release of Missing You and Just One Look – other limited series based on books of Coben’s.

Upon release, Missing You proved to be a hit – ranking number one in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-language TV.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the Poland-set Just One Look made the top five in the streaming giant’s list of its most-watched TV programmes in Ireland and the UK.

Other Coben titles currently available to stream on Netflix include Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, Hold Tight, The Innocent, Safe, Stay Close, The Stranger and The Woods.

This is as another English-language adaptation titled Run Away is in the works starring James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver.

All six episodes of Caught are streaming on Netflix right now.

