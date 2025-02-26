US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video depicting what Gaza would look like under his control on social media, sparking significant backlash.

The footage, which the 78-year-old shared without comment on his Truth Social platform, shows the bombed and obliterated city turned into a luxurious holiday destination – with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying.

One clip shows Elon Musk throwing cash into the air while a small group of local kids scramble to gather the notes, while another displays a giant gold statue of Trump in the city centre.

It also includes a “Trump Gaza” tower and an image of a child walking in a street, holding a huge, golden balloon of the president’s head.

Perhaps the most controversial image of all is that of the 47th President of the United States sunbathing and sipping cocktails by a hotel resort pool alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Trump Gaza is finally here.”



Donald Trump just posted this AI video on Truth Social about the Gaza Strip.



This is a reminder that in recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. will “own Gaza” and has said its 2 million residents will be relocated. As he told Fox… pic.twitter.com/jcwHUpFK9j — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 26, 2025

A song written for the video also plays in the background. The lyrics go: “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza’s finally here.”

It continues: “Trump Gaza’s shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

Trump just posted an AI video depicting the Gaza Strip as 'Trump Gaza.' Here are some screenshots. pic.twitter.com/TKAdgqWBKx — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 26, 2025

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. will “own Gaza” and has said its 2 million residents will be relocated.

In an interview with Fox News, the president said: “Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land.”

“Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs,” Trump added.

The White House described the proposal as “out-of-the-box” and “visionary” – but it was condemned as the effective “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Hamas described the proposals as “ridiculous and absurd” in a statement from one of its officials.

