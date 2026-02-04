Donald Trump launched into a furious rant at a CNN reporter after she asked him questions relating to Jeffrey Epstein and the survivors.

The exchange took place in the Oval Office on Tuesday, when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins put it to Trump that “a lot of women who are survivors of Epstein’s are unhappy with the redactions” in many of the files released by the US justice department.

Collins asked Trump if he believes the files “should be more transparent.”

In response, Trump said the survivors were “also unhappy that they released too much,” in seeming reference to the fact that the identities of some victims were revealed in the latest tranche of files to be released.

He then claimed he had been the victim of a “conspiracy by Epstein and other people,” before saying it was “time for the country to get onto something else.”

But when Collins asked him what he would say to the survivors to address their concerns, Trump lost his temper with the journalist.

He labelled her “the worst reporter” who he had “never seen smile.”

“You know why your not smiling”, Trump continued. “Because you know you’re not telling the truth.”

He then described CNN as a “very dishonest organisation” who “should be ashamed” of Collins.

President Trump criticized CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, saying she 'never smiles' and she's the 'worst reporter' after she asked him questions relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/fF2YOQHin0 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2026

The exchange has gone viral online, with many condemning Trump for his treatment of Collins and his dismissal of the concerns of Epstein survivors.

CNN later aired split-screen footage of the exchange, showing how Collins remained composed throughout.

Kaitlan Collins airs split-screen footage showing her remaining composed as Trump snaps at her for asking about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/YoMbKwq6LL — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2026

Whilst Collins has been praised online for remaining calm during the exchange, some have questioned why no other reporters in the room stood up to defend their colleague.

Why don't her fellow White House correspondents stand up for her? Why do reporters as a group tolerate these Trump attacks on their own members, especially female members? What happened to solidarity? https://t.co/dDcG1nNVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2026

Holy shit. @kaitlancollins is the Queen of Poise and Professionalism. That was SO wrong. You handled it beautifully. Thanks for continuing to be a voice for survivors.



The rest of the WH press corps who didn’t object to Trump’s vicious attack on her today should be ashamed. — LML (@lmlTN) February 3, 2026