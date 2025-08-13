We all know that Donald Trump isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, but he could at least Google these things before he decided to hit send on his latest rambling post.

Yes, just days after seeming to think that Alaska was still part of Russia, the US president has made yet another geography gaff by using a place name that hasn’t been used in almost 35 years.

In a post on Truth Social ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump reverted to his favourite habit of hitting out at the media.

He wrote: “Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb peple like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.’

“What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!).”

Trump then said: “If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say I made a bad deal!”

Now, if you’re sat there wondering exactly where Leningrad is, it’s actually what the city of St Petersburg used to be called – until 1991.

Leningrad was renamed St. Petersburg in 1991 pic.twitter.com/eUTtRgKXDT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2025

