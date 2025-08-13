A woman protesting at an asylum hotel has claimed King Charles is an “Islamophile” who has “contempt for the British people.”

In case you were in any doubt about the IQ of the sort of people taking part in anti-migrant protests at hotels housing asylum seekers, this should cement things.

In a remarkably stupid set of comments, one woman at the protest claimed that King Charles has “never said Happy Easter” and only appears at “Muslim festivals.”

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, the woman said she was “very upset” with the monarch who she claimed is the “absolute opposite” of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The woman continued: “He’s an Islamophile and he has contempt for the British people.

She claimed King Charles “protects Islam” and has “never said ‘Happy Easter.'”

This year, the king did give an Easter message in which he wished everyone a “blessed and peaceful Easter.”

"He has contempt for the British people. He protects Islam."



The king is an "Islamophile", according to this woman at an asylum hotel protest in London. pic.twitter.com/1Fv7cQnNmY — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 12, 2025

