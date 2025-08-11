Donald Trump seems to think Alaska is still part of Russia after twice saying so during a press conference.

This Friday, Trump will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska for a summit to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

However, it seems that Trump might be confused about who Alaska actually belongs to.

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Monday, the president stated not once, but twice, that he was “going to Russia” this week.

In the first instance, Trump said: “It is embarrassing for me to be up here, you know? I’m going to see Putin, I’m going to Russia on Friday.”

Trump: "It's embarrassing for me to be up here. I'm gonna see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday." pic.twitter.com/ODiE44iXWM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

Then, roughly an hour later in the press conference, he repeated the claim, saying: “It is going to be a big thing, we’re going to Russia, it’s going to be a big deal.”

for the second time this briefing, Trump claims he's "going to Russia" on Friday (he's actually going to Alaska, which is in the United States) pic.twitter.com/jcbGXGwjCx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

Alaska was purchased from the Russian Empire by the United States in 1867. It was officially proclaimed as a US state in January 1959.