An anti-JD Vance protest took place this week in the Cotswolds, as the area continued to make its feelings clear towards the US vice-president.

Over the last couple of weeks, the region has had the eyes of the world on it after Vance decided to make the hamlet of Dean his summer holiday destination.

An army of police and security has descended on the area and nearby Chipping Norton which has effectively been on lockdown to non-residents because of Vance’s visit.

Safe to say, he hasn’t endeared himself to residents, and on Tuesday, roughly 100 people put on a “not welcome” party for the Republican in the nearby village of Charlbury.

A van in the area displayed the iconic meme of JD Vance (Getty)

Speaking to the Guardian, one person said: “The way he treated Volodymyr Zelenskyy was disgusting. The Ukrainian people are heroes. British people admire the way they are standing up to [Vladimir] Putin. I wanted to come here to show that.”

Another said they wanted to show that Cotswolds residents “don’t want anything to do with people like him.”

Some 100 people turned out in Charlbury for JD Vance’s ‘not welcome’ party (Getty Images)

Set up by the Stop Trump Coalition, protestors displayed signs and placards taking aim at Vance, and the activist group Everyone Hates Elon decided to have some fun with a van and a famous internet meme of Vance.

The group also put posters up in the area of the same meme.

In a post on Instagram they said: “To say thanks for spreading far right lies about our country, we thought we’d welcome him with this meme of him that he hates.

“Enjoy your holiday, mate.”

Vance and his family have been staying at the Grade II listed, 18th century Manor House in the hamlet of Dean. The owners of the property have since apologised to locals for the “circus surrounding the visit.”

During his holiday, Vance spent time staying with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, with a blossoming bromance seemingly developing between the pair.