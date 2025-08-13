The US State Department has accused the UK of having “significant human rights issues,” such as restricting free speech.

In a new version of an annual Human Rights Practices report, the state department claims human rights “worsened” in the UK in 2024, with “credible reports of serious restrictions on freedom of expression.”

The report also said there were “crimes, violence, or threats of violence motivated by antisemitism” following the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Although the report said free speech was “generally provided” for, it argued there were “specific areas of concern” around limits on “political speech deemed ‘hateful’ or ‘offensive'”.

It also criticised the Online Safety Act and claimed ministers intervened to “chill speech” about the Southport stabbings last summer.

In a statement reacting to the report, a UK government spokesperson said: “Free speech is vital for democracy around the world including here in the UK, and we are proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe.”

This isn’t the first time the US government has attacked the UK for supposed free speech restrictions. During a meeting between Keir Starmer, Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House earlier this year, Vance told the prime minister there are “infringements on free speech” in Britain.

The claims were pushed back on by Starmer, who told the vice-president: “We’ve had free speech for a very long time, it will last a long time, and we are very proud of that.”

Of course, this is all pretty rich coming from a country where people are being denied access because of social media posts criticising the president, journalists are being labelled “enemies of the people” and thousands of books are being removed from libraries.