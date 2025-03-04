Donald Trump has suspended all US military aid to Ukraine after the President accused Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of ‘gambling with WW3’.

The decision will affect deliveries of ammunition, vehicles, and other equipment, including shipments that had been agreed under the Biden administration.

An anonymous source told Sky News: “President [Trump] has been clear that he is focused on peace.

“We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that is contributing to a solution.”

Although there is no set length for the suspension of aid, a senior official told Fox News that “this is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause.”

Bloomberg reports that all US military equipment that was not already in Ukraine would be held. This includes weapons that are waiting in transit areas in Poland, as well as those currently on ships or planes.

The New York Times reports that over $1 billion worth of arms and administration are being withheld. Since the war began, the Biden administration supplied the country with over $66.5 billion in military aid.

Speaking on Truth Social last night, Trump hit out at Zelenskyy once again.

“America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote.

“It is what I was saying, this guy want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing,” he added.

