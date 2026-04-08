Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has given the perfect analogy for Donald Trump’s ceasefire with Iran.

This week, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire had been agreed between the US and Iran in order for Iran to reopen Hormuz.

There’s no doubt that Trump will try and frame the ceasefire as some masterful stroke of negotiation, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt already describing it as a “victory for the United States.”

But anyone with a bit of sense can tell that this is simply Trump finally managing to clean up a small part of a catastrophic mess almost entirely of his own creation.

It was Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez who perhaps found the best words to sum things up though.

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He welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran while criticising Trump without explicitly naming him.

In a post on X, Sanchez wrote: “Ceasefires are always good news. Especially if they lead to a just and lasting peace.

“But this momentary relief cannot make us forget the chaos, the destruction, and the lives lost.

He then said: “The Spanish government will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they turn up with a bucket.”

“What’s needed now: diplomacy, international legality, and PEACE,” he added.

Los alto al fuego siempre son una buena noticia. Sobre todo si conducen a una paz justa y duradera. Pero el alivio momentáneo no puede hacernos olvidar el caos, la destrucción y las vidas perdidas.



El Gobierno de España no aplaudirá a quienes incendian el mundo porque se… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 8, 2026

From the very start, Sánchez has arguably been Europe’s most vocal critic of Trump’s war in Iran.

Whilst other European nations, and the UK, spent time trying to work out if they should support the US’s military action, Spain made its position clear from the off, by barring the US from using its military bases.

When Trump aimed trade threats at Spain as a result, Sánchez stood firm and refused to be bullied.