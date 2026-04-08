Reform’s Laila Cunningham was humiliated as her party’s flip-flopping on the Iran war was laid bare to her.

During an appearance on Newsnight, the London mayoral candidate claimed Nigel Farage had been ‘very clear’ on Reform’s stance on the conflict.

It was immediately pointed out to Cunningham by Victoria Derbyshire that her party had been anything but clear on the matter.

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As Cunningham tried to argue otherwise, Derbyshire gave her a timeline of how Reform’s position had shifted, reading out quotes from Farage, Richard Tice and Robert Jenrick.

Fellow guest Mick Lynch then challenged Cunningham over her party’s support for Trump’s attacks on Iran.

After Cunningham then claimed her party had never called for British boots on the ground in Iran, it was put to her than Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns had refused to rule this out.

Cunningham claimed she had not heard these comments.