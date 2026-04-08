Around 48 hours after the US President threatened to ‘end a civilisation’, we now face a scenario where that might not even be the maddest thing we’ve seen from the Trump Administration this week, after a bizarre story about a dispute with the Vatican came to light.

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Vatican officials reportedly concerned by ‘US threat of military force’

Christopher Hale, who runs a news outlet based on the Papacy, reported on Wednesday evening that there had been an almighty disagreement between Trump’s representatives at The Pentagon, and Cardinal Christophe Pierre – the US Ambassador to the Vatican.

It’s understood that the government officials were far from impressed with a speech delivered by Pope Leo – the first ever American to lead the Catholic Church – back in January, where he emphasised his opposition to war and instead urged diplomacy as a solution to conflict.

Given that the FIFA Peace Prize winner has been dropping bombs left, right and centre over the past few months, his sentiments clearly touched a nerve. Corroborating accounts confirm that Pierre was summoned to a meeting at the Pentagon – and ‘berated’ by high-ranking staff members.

What is the Avignon Papacy?

As per Letters From Leo, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby was also part of the delegation. Things allegedly took a sinister turn, when one US official reminded Pierre about the Avignon Papacy – long considered to be one of the most humiliating eras in the Vatican’s history.

During the 14th century, the King of France was able to enforce direct control over the Papal state, and employed his military guard to bring the Pope over to Avignon. According to Hale, some Vatican representatives ‘saw this as a threat to use military force against the Holy See’.

These developments have caused shockwaves, and JD Vance was immediately pressed for a response during his visit to Hungary. Supposedly a devout Catholic himself, the Vice President didn’t exactly deliver a convincing retort – denying any knowledge of the Cardinal before quickly backtracking: