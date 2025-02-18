Elon Musk reposted an image from an account claiming to show ‘migrants storming a Birmingham hospital’, but people have pointed out it was actually just a scene from a Batman film.
The Tesla CEO seemingly spends hours a day tweeting, reposting, and sharing content on his social media platform X. These posts usually fall into one of two categories – posts praising him or posts spreading hate and vitriol.
And Musk will share anything, with no thought or care in the world for how accurate it is.
This was proven recently when he shared a post from a random account that showed a picture purporting to show migrants storming a hospital with axes and knives.
The account claimed the picture had been taken in Birmingham and that the story was “buried on mainstream media.”
Musk shared the post, with the caption: “What happened here?”
But it wasn’t long before people realised everything about the post was a straight-up lie, because the image was fake, with many saying it was a scene from the film The Dark Knight Rises.
The post has since been deleted by both the original account who shared the image and Musk. West Midlands Police have also released a statement confirming the image was fake and that no disorder took place at any hospital in Birmingham.
