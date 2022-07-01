Chris Pincher, the Tory deputy chief whip who sensationally quit his role last night over groping allegations, appears to have a bit of history on the matter after earlier accusations came to light.

The Tory MP referred himself to the police in 2017 following accusations he made an unwanted sexual advance at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

He was accused of acting like a “pound shop Harvey Weinstein” at the time the story was broken, which was around the time that dozens of women had come forward accusing the film producer of sexual abuse.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Story said in 2001 Pincher had untucked his shirt, massaged his neck and told him: “You’ll go far in the Conservative Party.”

Pincher replied at the time: “I do not recognise either the events or the interpretation placed on them by The Mail on Sunday.

“Whatever may or may not have happened or been said was obviously many years before I became an MP. If Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him.​”

Following the latest allegations, Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Conservative MPs, said he had “embarrassed” himself “and other people” after having had “far too much” to drink.

The Sun reported that he stood down after assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club – a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly – on Wednesday evening.

