Boris Johnson opted to deliver a conference speech punctuated with jokey slogans and well-rehearsed attacks on opponents rather than detail new policy announcements.

It wasn’t much to write home about. The PM declared that the UK was doing great and will just keep getting better, while everyone outside this deluded bubble shook their heads and joined another petrol queue.

Behind the scenes

So what went on behind the scenes, well there was some Gove dancing, more of that later in the article, but first to the Tories’ LGBT+ stand.

Wss it a PR mistake or someone with a vendetta? We will never know.

Either way their conference stand was located a lot (section) 28.

This is very awkward given the Section 28 law that was passed by the Tory government in 1988. The law stopped councils and schools “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.”

The law, brought in by the then PM Margaret Thatcher. It was finally repealed in Scotland in 2000, and the rest of the UK in 2003.

Delighted to show my support to @LGBTCons and pledge to be an ally to the LGBT+ community🏳️‍🌈💙 #CPC21 pic.twitter.com/MN6n2dJlAk — Huw Merriman MP (@HuwMerriman) October 5, 2021

Reactions

1.

Slightly unfortunate putting the LGBT Conservatives in Section 28. pic.twitter.com/OpsESvm82A — Chris Thompson (@lechris_t) October 6, 2021

2.

So when are you banning conversion therapy? — 🎃 Jake 'Cry Wolf' A-harmistead 🎃 🇵🇸 (@ArmisteadJake) October 6, 2021

3.

Section 28 eh? — Valerie Thompson 💙 (@msvalthompson) October 6, 2021

4.

They put them in section 28? Telling as fuck that. — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Josh_More) October 6, 2021

Gove dancing

The LGBT+ stand issue might just be unfortunate, but this is the epitonmy of cringe. Gove dancing around, like he probably did in his marching powder days.

Then Laura Kuenssberg and Michael Gove had a dance-off and rap battle at Tory conference. BBC’s Lewis Goodall then sang Dancing Queen and said “have we got any Tory Scum in the audience?”

🚨 | NEW: Gove on the lash



pic.twitter.com/XAnf70AlFc — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) October 6, 2021

🚨 | NEW: Laura Kuenssberg and Michael Gove had a dance-off and rap battle at Tory conference.



BBC’s Lewis Goodall then sang Dancing Queen and said “have we got any Tory Scum in the audience?”



Via @Telegraph — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) October 7, 2021

The tweet about Laura Kuenssberg rapping with Michael Gove and Lewis Goodall asking if there were "Tory scum in the audience" has now been deleted pic.twitter.com/tIhGQpGDAc — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) October 7, 2021

Coffey and Gove dancing at the conference while at the same time the £ 20 UC cut kicks in. Disgusting.

Meme by @Coldwar_Steve : pic.twitter.com/uZWOAouays — Roy Wiegman 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@WiegmanRoy) October 7, 2021

🤯 Well that’s topped Michael Gove dancing! https://t.co/ic3IeWrNx0 — RoundTheBendoWithEndo (@BendoWithEndo) October 6, 2021

