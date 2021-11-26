Labour MP Dawn Butler rapped about ‘liar’ Boris Johnson during an appearance on Big Narstie’s TV show.

The Brent Central MP is set to be on the late-night Channel 4 show hosted by the MC and comedian tonight, alongside Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and hip hop legend Fatman Scoop.

Audience members are said to have gone “mad” for Ms Butler’s rhymes – which branded Boris Johnson a ‘liar’.

The lyrics went:

London girl, to Brent MP Now I’m here, with Lily C. My parties are sick, I’m just being honest. If you don’t wanna come, you’re a liar like Boris. You’re a liar liar liar like Boris.

One audience member said: “’When Dawn dropped the line about Boris being a liar the audience went mad and started cheering.

“She was hilarious! I’ve never heard an MP rap before.”

Ms Butler teased her appearance on Twitter after recording it last Saturday, posting a picture of her with Big Narstie, and adding: “You’re never gonna believe what I did,”

The show will be broadcast at 11.05pm tonight on Channel 4.

You're never gonna believe what I did 🤣@bignarstie 💗 pic.twitter.com/ezuoNCLsVw — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) November 20, 2021

