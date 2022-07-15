Don’t panic turtle and brass-necked Matt Hancock is not standing to become the next PM.

Instead, he has thrown his hat onto Sunak instead.

He told Channel 4 News that “He (Sunak) wants to make sure others can have the same life that he did.”

Watch

"He wants to make sure others can have the same life that he did."



Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells @cathynewman why he is backing Rishi Sunak to become PM. pic.twitter.com/g6hXXDOOaw — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 14, 2022

For more reasons they we can mention this is simply not possible.

He went to top private schools, Oxbridge, became an investment manager and married a billionaire.

According to Forbes there are 2,668 billionaires, so for a start the numbers don’t add up, from the ex-Chancellor…

Real wage squeeze

Also workers in the UK are set for the worst “real wage squeeze” among leading economic nations, according to a new report.

The TUC said its research suggested real wages in the UK are forecast to shrink by 6.2%, or £1,750, over the next two years, the highest figure of any G7 economy.

Pay growth will bounce back faster in other countries, with UK workers suffering the longest and harshest pay squeeze in modern history, said the union organisation.

Braverman

The leadership race is becoming a very bitter affair.

Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race.

The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.

Ms Braverman failed to win sufficient support of her Conservative colleagues on Thursday to progress to the next round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Reactions

Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak were berated online:

1.

When this guy is backing a person, you shouldn’t back that person 😂 — Productive Procrastinator (@StillAlive96) July 14, 2022

2.

So I can be a non dom too 🙌🏻 — Millsy (@millsytrfc) July 14, 2022

3.

We can all be billionaires? I’m celebrating — Ian Slater 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@isslater) July 14, 2022

4.

Lovely. Now where do I claim my billionaire in-laws? — Grumpy Pup 🇺🇦 (@_njd_) July 14, 2022

5.

His mother OWNED a pharmacy and his dad was a DOCTOR… that’s not really a ‘modest’ family….. — Sandro Carnicelli (@sandrocf) July 14, 2022

6.

…when all you have is to grovel… https://t.co/JKOVxC2Q97 — Cripttext (@cripttext) July 15, 2022

7.

This snivelling little low life @MattHancock the epitome of sleaze as commented by a mainstream UK broadsheet newspaper is clearly angling for a return from the back benches. He of pub landlord PPE sleaze & mistress brother PPE contract corruption.

We need a general election. https://t.co/opHmlxNtCl — McBlue (@McBlue1962) July 15, 2022

8.

WTAF… being a GP and a successful pharmacist doesn’t make you fkn working class?! https://t.co/bQ3cazTaXd — Shinners McSinner (@therealsinead) July 14, 2022

9.

This makes me want to vomit. https://t.co/3PHirUz4u1 — Wiggy McWiggins (@wiggymcwiggy) July 14, 2022

10.

Rishi Sunak's parents were a Pharmacist & GP, he attended an elite private school and then married a women richer than the Queen.



He never had working class friends growing up. https://t.co/ByV8bJlANF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 14, 2022

Oh, and there is always this video…

V

Rishi's PM bid is targeted with 'mucky memo' accusing him of being 'schoolboy' and a 'liar' as clip of a young Sunak saying he has 'no working class friends' resurfaces and goes viral

======https://t.co/bmmZY8FLqF pic.twitter.com/EhQAzVl8fy — Επικαιρότητα – V – News (@triantafyllidi2) July 10, 2022

Related: David Davis looks a mess in Parliament and the memes almost made themselves