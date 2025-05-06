Reform UK is advertising jobs where people can work from home, at the same time as the party’s leader Nigel Farage promises to crack down on the practice.

Following Reform’s success at the local elections, Farage told reporters the party would clamp down on working from home in council’s that it now controls.

He said this was part of aims to emulate Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US.

However, just days after these comments, it has emerged Reform UK are advertising several jobs which allow employees to work remotely.

The Guardian reports that one job advert for Reform’s south central regional director – with an annual salary of £50,000 – promises “home working with occasional travel within the region”.

The revelation has prompted accusations of hypocrisy, including from Labour MP Stella Creasy, who said in a post on X that it was “glorious.”

Oh well THIS IS glorious – apparently if you want to work for Reform, you can work from home…..



Its not a one off either – here's another recent one: https://t.co/IIMXgWiIuI#awks https://t.co/2Hn2T6V3xj — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) May 4, 2025

After Reform took control of 10 councils at last week’s elections, Farage promised there would be “no more work from home,” saying that anyone who does should “start seeking alternative careers very, very quickly.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are deeply dissatisfied with the way that county councils and unitaries in Britain have been running their budgets.

“We look at the millions a year being spent, in many cases, on consultants. We look at the money being spent on climate change; on areas that county councils, frankly, shouldn’t even be getting involved in.”

He added: “No more work from home, increased productivity. That won’t be a magic wand, it won’t solve every problem, but it will be a good start and we’ll be judged on that.”

Reform has argued that regional organisers cannot easily attend the party’s London office, hence the remote-working offer, the Independent reports.

The party said workers based in the capital go into the office five days a week.

Related: Reform councillor suspended by party – just THREE days after being elected