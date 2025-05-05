After making huge gains in councils across the country, Reform’s mission to establish themselves as a serious party of governance has hit a stumbling just three days on from the Local Elections – and already, they have had to suspend one of their councillors.

Who is the suspended Reform councillor?

Donna Edmunds won her race in Shropshire on Thursday. But, by Sunday, she found herself out in the cold. That’s because the fledgling politician had publicly announced that she was only supporting Reform on a ‘temporary basis’, claiming that she wants a ‘real alternative’.

An investigation is now being held into Edmunds’ conduct. But she has continued to post on social media since her suspension, expressing support for Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe – two prominent figures within Reform who were also banished from the party.

Donna Edmunds hits-out at Reform for treatment of senior members

Edmunds promised to defect as soon as Habib and/or Lowe create their own movement. In a lengthy post explaining her actions on Sunday, she stated that she had previously offered her resignation in protest against these personnel changes – but was instead persuaded to stay-on.

“Let’s be clear here, it is not me who has brought the party into disrepute. The party leadership did that when they unceremoniously ditched Ben Habib and then Rupert Lowe – our hardest working and most popular MP, back in March. His suspension provoked a wave of resignations.”

“I called my branch chair to resign; he asked me to stay on as we were struggling to find candidates. Out of loyalty to the party at the local level – all good, hard working people who merely want to live in a country that works for them – I agreed and remained on the ballot.” | Donna Edmunds

Is this a house divided?

Her suspension now reduces the number of Reform councillors down to 676, following their initial electoral success last week. However, rumblings of discontent towards Nigel Farage and his leadership have been brewing this year – something that Edmunds was very keen to highlight.

“For every resident in my ward who supported Reform, I found another who wanted an alternative to the failed Tories and vindictive Labour, but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a party who would behave so shamefully toward their own.” | Donna Edmunds