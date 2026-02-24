Reform MP Danny Kruger has suggested there could be a British civil war if his party do not win the next general election.

Reform have led the polls for months and up until recently were the favourites to claim the most seats at the next general election, likely to be held in 2029.

And whilst many of you reading this will no doubt be fearful of the prospect of Nigel Farage as prime minister, one of Reform’s key figures reckons a much more dangerous scenario could arise if Reform don’t emerge victorious.

Danny Kruger, who defected to Reform from the Tories in September last year, has said he believes there is the possibility of civil war breaking out in the UK if his party aren’t the victors at the next general election.

Speaking to Politics Home, Kruger was asked if he agreed with previous comments from Dominic Cummings, an old friend of Kruger’s, claiming that Britain is heading towards civil war.

The East Wiltshire MP said he did agree with Cummings’ comments that the UK is “only random viral posts away from riots and prairie fires getting out of control.”

He went on to argue it was the left that incite division that could become violence, claiming that the “only chance of unity for our country is Reform.”

“If we don’t win, or if we win and then make a mess of it, I do fear for our country,” he added.

Not exactly the sort of comments you’d expect from the party who claim to be such Britain-loving patriots.