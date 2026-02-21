Laila Cunningham, the Reform councillor hoping to turn London turquoise in 2028, found herself in the middle of an intense debate on Friday evening, clashing with several panellists on The Piers Morgan Show. However, she cut her time short, by walking away while the cameras were rolling.

The incident comes just days after she branded supporters of Rupert Lowe’s new political party ‘neo-nazis’ – something which has deeply irked Restore Britain. Lowe himself has threatened legal action against Cunningham, unless she issues a public apology and a retraction.

Leila Cunningham storms of The Piers Morgan Show – but why?

A debate about immigration and grooming gangs drew a wide range of opinions. However, things took an unexpected turn when rapper-turned-political commentator Lowkey steered the conversation in a different direction, mentioning Nick Candy and his appearance in the Epstein Files.

In December 2024, the property billionaire joined Reform as their Treasurer, and has been publicly supporting the right-wing party for years. However, he’s found himself under increased scrutiny since the start of the year, after his name cropped up in the dreaded documents.

It’s worth noting that Candy himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and the correspondence refers largely to real estate ventures. But he has received criticism for being in contact with the notorious paedophile years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for child sex trafficking.

It was a point Lowkey was keen to raise in the context of the debate. However, this curveball – alongside the boisterous nature of the panel – didn’t sit well with Leila Cunningham. After dismissing the merits of the question, she abruptly ended her participation.

“And? Has he done any wrongdoing? Has he done any wrongdoing? He met him for a business deal. We are not talking about Nick Candy, we’re talking about immigration. How is it related? You’re picking out stuff that has no relevance… Sorry, I’ve got to go… bye Piers.” | Leila Cunningham