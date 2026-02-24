Russia has accused Britain and France of preparing to arm Ukraine with a nuclear bomb, as per the country’s intelligence service.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed that the two nations are “actively working” to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

The idea behind the move, the SVR claims, is that Ukraine possessing such a deterrent would give them more favourable terms in peace negotiations.

READ NEXT: ‘Target list’ of 23 UK towns and cities revealed by ex-Russian Deputy PM

The intelligence service also claimed that Germany has “wisely declined to participate in this dangerous adventure”.

In a statement released on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the SVR said that according to information they had received “Great Britain and France recognise that the current situation in Ukraine leaves no chance of achieving the much-desired victory over Russia at the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“However, the British and French elites are not prepared to accept defeat. They believe Ukraine needs to be equipped with ‘wonderwaffe’.

“Kyiv will be able to secure more favourable terms for ending the fighting if it possesses a nuclear bomb or at least a so-called ‘dirty bomb.’

“Currently, according to information available to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, London and Paris are actively working on providing Kyiv with such weapons and their delivery systems. This involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies in this area to Ukraine.”

The statement went onto to claim that the “French TN75 small-size warhead from the M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option.”

It continued: “The British and French recognise that their plans constitute a flagrant violation of international law, particularly the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and carry the risk of disrupting the global non-proliferation system.

“Therefore, Westerners are focusing their efforts on making Kyiv’s acquisition of nuclear weapons appear to be the result of Ukrainian development.

“Such extremely dangerous plans by London and Paris demonstrate their loss of a sense of reality. They are vainly hoping to avoid responsibility.

“Especially since everything secret will inevitably come to light. There are many sensible people in the military, political, and diplomatic circles of Great Britain and France who understand the danger their leaders’ reckless actions pose to the entire world.”

At least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since February 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, the real number is thought to be much higher, with the BBC estimating that potentially 200,000 Ukrainians have been killed.

Russian forces have suffered an estimated 1.2 million casualties – including those killed, wounded or missing – according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which reports that up to 325,000 Russian troops have been killed.

The BBC has confirmed the names of more than 180,000 people killed while fighting for Russia. However, it notes that the actual death toll is likely to be much higher as many deaths on the battlefield are not recorded.