The architect of Brexit and Barnard Castle enthusiast Dominic Cummings’ interview with Laura Kuenssberg aired last night, and he royally threw the PM under the bus.

After previously flattening Matt Hancock he turned his attention to self-isolating Boris Johnson, saying the sooner his old boss leaves Number 10 the better in a blistering attack.

But it was his comments on Brexit that astonished many people.

Cummings said that anyone who was “sure about questions” like Britain’s divorce from the European Union has “got a screw loose”, adding that it is “perfectly reasonable to say Brexit was a mistake”.

Watch

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, says anyone who is sure that Brexit is a good idea “has got a screw loose”



Speaking to @BBCLauraK he says he does believe “Brexit was a good thing”https://t.co/JKYyRZkByy pic.twitter.com/jx20xsA3Pi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 20, 2021

As you can imagine a lot of people were left confused, angry and astounded by his comments.

As ever they took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Reactions

1.

“The question: is Brexit a good idea? No-one on earth knows the answer to that”, says the person who literally ran the campaign to leave the EU, Dominic Cummings.



🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#CummingsInterview — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) July 20, 2021

2.

Dominic Cummings says it is “perfectly reasonable to think Brexit is a mistake”.



Dominic Cummings was director of Vote Leave. — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) July 20, 2021

3.

Partial recantations don’t work on great issues like Brexit which were contested at the time. It’s like Chamberlain saying he might have been wrong on appeasement – in which case he should have made way for Churchill. The Brexiters were definitely wrong & did enormous harm, IMO https://t.co/Rzv8g0ZQeY — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) July 20, 2021

4.

Look at what this man is admitting to for goodness sake. And the fact no one is marching on Westminster demanding that Johnson resigns says it all. The apathy is a result of a UK who just don’t care anymore. There is zero trust in party politics. I know I don’t care anymore. https://t.co/fpxAO2NUCp — Ava Vidal ‘Trendsetter’ 🇩🇲🇧🇧 (@thetwerkinggirl) July 20, 2021

5.

If Dominic Cummings said his name was Dominic Cummings I’d struggle to believe him. This sounds for all the world like an attempt to deflect the blame for the disastrous Brexit his lies delivered. pic.twitter.com/dTv1ProZpN — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 20, 2021

6.

Dominic Cummings says that he still doesn’t know whether Brexit was a good idea. I can tell him: it was not. #LauraKuenssberg — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) July 20, 2021

7.

There’s an interesting bit in the Cummings interview where he says, of Brexit, “A lot of the Tory MPs on my side of the argument turned out to be morons” but sadly Laura Keunssberg doesn’t say to him “And…you’ve never been tempted to do the maths on that?” — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 20, 2021

People all had a lot to say about his performance in the interview in general.

1.

The revelations in Dominic Cummings’ interview have thrown a spanner into the works of a government now composed entirely of spanners. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 20, 2021

2.

Dominic Cummings must be so angry at the man who, more than anyone else, was responsible for Boris Johnson becoming PM, Dominic Cummings. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 20, 2021

3.

I want someone who looks at me the way Dominic Cummings looks at interviewers questioning him about the referendum — Niall Paterson (@skynewsniall) July 20, 2021

4.

Dominic cummings after doing a shit on a dogs head- ‘I think its terrible that theres a shit on that dogs head’ — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) July 20, 2021

5.

Ok well it’s been hard but my favourite quote is that Boris Johnson wanted to “build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland.” #DominicCummings — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 20, 2021

6.

#DominicCummings.

The ultimate conman who never owns the con.

That’s some con! — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) July 20, 2021

7.

a whole hour of listening to Dominic Cummings being interviewed and I think I might need to drive to Barnard Castle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 20, 2021

8.

Tory ministers last year

“Cummings is a good man”



Tory ministers this year

“Cummings is a liar” — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 20, 2021

9.

Cummings smirking virtually all the way through this interview was shameful and very very very annoying. What a disgraceful shambles. A parcel of rogues. https://t.co/cNlUUWEIrS — Lorraine (@reallorraine) July 20, 2021

10.

Dominic Cummings is what you’d get if you built a whole person from offcuts of Tufton Street inadequates, Spectator columnists (& publishers) & all the shady f*ckers who fund them. It’s a national tragedy that such a ridiculous sociopathic balloon could rise to such prominence. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) July 20, 2021

