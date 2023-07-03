The Government has no plans to remove care workers from the shortage occupation list to cut immigration despite calls from Tory MPs, Downing Street said.

No 10 also downplayed the prospect of blocking foreign university students from staying in the UK after graduation – another recommendation made by the New Conservatives group.

The 25-strong caucus of right-wing Tory MPs from the 2017 and 2019 intake are calling on ministers to close temporary visa schemes for care workers and cap the number of refugees resettling in the UK at 20,000.

Among those backing the recommendations is Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson and backbencher Miriam Cates.

Frustration

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman refused to say whether Rishi Sunak was frustrated by Mr Anderson’s support of tougher migration rules but acknowledged there were “different views on each side”.

Asked whether care workers could be removed from the shortage occupation list, the official replied: “That’s not an approach we’re considering currently. Again, we know there is significant demand in the care sector for staff.”

On whether Government would remove the ability of overseas students to stay in Britain for a certain time after their degree has finished, he said: “I’m not aware of any plans to go that far. Obviously I think people would recognise that highly trained students with the skills the UK wants and needs are people we should welcome.”

Cooper

Yvette Cooper put the plans to Suella Braverman in the House of Commons today.

Wishing Anderson a speedy recovery from the “terrible sick bug” that has “prevented him from launching an entirely different Tory immigration policy” she asked:

“Does she agree with him that social care visas should be cancelled?”

Yvette Cooper – Will the Home Secretary wish 30p Lee Anderson(deputy chair Tory Party) … a speedy recovery from the terrible sick bug… which has prevented him from launching an entirely different Tory immigration policy, to the policy of the Tory Home Secretary?

