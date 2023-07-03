Jacob Rees-Mogg is under investigation from Ofcom over a breach of its editorial guidelines, The Mirror has revealed.

The regulator received a flurry of complaints after the former Cabinet Minister was alleged to have acted as a newsreader during his State Of The Nation show on May 9th.

Under the rules, politicians are prevented from pretending to be newsreaders unless it is “editorially justified”.

The investigation will look at whether the GB News programme abided by these guidelines when it reported on a civil trial verdict reached that day on Donald Trump.

Sir Jacob reported an update from the case to the audience before turning to his guests, who included former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules, which prevent politicians from acting as newsreaders, unless exceptionally, it is editorially justified.”

Sir Jacob is one of a string of top Tories host shows on GB News, including Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson.

Anderson recently tried to get a colleague to eat cat food as he discussed the ongoing ‘animal gate’ story that has dominated headlines.

Watch the bizarre clip in full below:

