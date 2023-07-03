Year after year, new breakthroughs in the global hair transplantation industry continue to dominate beauty headlines. With the advent of laser-precision tools and advanced hair transplant procedures, today’s results look nothing like the infamous doll hair from the 70s and 80s.

More and more people are flying to Turkey to undergo hair transplant surgery there to avoid astronomical prices in clinics across the UK and Europe. Experienced doctors, modern hospitals, and budget-friendly prices give Turkey a clear competitive advantage over the competition in other countries

Perfectionist Doctors & Modern Facilities

Contrary to what we’re used to, high quality doesn’t always have to come at high prices. That much is obvious when you visit Smile Hair Clinic, which is one of the busiest and cheapest in Istanbul. The clinic was established by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin not so long ago, in 2018.

Since then, the clinic’s surgical team has operated on thousands of satisfied patients from across the world and received countless awards for its valuable contributions to the field.

The team is led by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin, the two self-proclaimed perfectionists with attention to detail and a passion for natural aesthetics. Their patented True Philosophy includes two other aspects – the ultimate comfort for all patients and long-term, life-changing transformation.

Smile Hair Clinic’s hair transplantation team includes some of the region’s top experts, like Dr. Mehmet Ziroglu and Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov. The surgeries take place in a modern hospital in Istanbul, where both patients and doctors have access to the finest equipment and medical care.

Acceptable Price Tag for Everyone’s Budget

Smile Hair Clinic is a good example of a typical Turkish hair transplant experience. This is especially true in terms of the average hair transplant cost, which is a couple of times lower than in the UK or Europe. For instance, a hair transplant in Istanbul costs between €2,000 and €7,000.

The price of a hair restoration treatment can vary based on a number of factors, such as the number of grafts and the hair transplant technique needed to achieve the desired look.

Nevertheless, Turkish prices cannot be compared to the price of similar procedures in the West. To give you a context, the average cost of a hair transplant in the UK is between £4,700 and £30,000. In some European countries, hair transplant surgeries can cost up to €41,400.

It’s important to note that this is in no way a reflection of Turkish expertise. More likely, low prices are the consequence of a stable economy and price devaluation. The fact that the hair transplantation market is hugely competitive is yet another reason to take into account.

All-Inclusive Packages for Medical Tourists

UK patients travel to Turkey for the ultimate makeover but also for the ultimate travel experience. Turks are taking advantage of that in the smartest way possible – by mixing healthcare and hospitality. The best hair transplant clinics are part of the so-called medical tourism initiative.

Once more, Smile Hair Clinic is representative of why millions of people visit Turkey for healthcare and travel every year. The clinic’s patients are especially attracted to its all-inclusive package that is available to everyone who comes from a foreign country, including the United Kingdom.

Typically, such hair transplantation package includes convenience perks like:

● Private transport between the airport, hotel, and clinic;

● Comfortable hotel accommodation with 4 or 5 stars;

● Consultation with the specialist before the surgery;

● Medication for the surgery and post-op recovery;

● Online check-ups for up to a year after the surgery.

Sometimes, these packages include a private translator who speaks a patient’s native tongue and a variety of concierge services for premium guests coming from abroad.

A Wide Range of Hair Transplant Services

If you’re thinking about getting a hair transplant in Turkey, one thing is for certain – you will be spoiled for options. A typical offer includes a variety of services and techniques, ranging from cutting-edge methods such as Sapphire FUE to special procedures like beard hair transplantation.

Some of the frequently sought-after services at the Smile Hair Clinic are:

● Sapphire FUE hair transplant;

● DHI hair transplantation;

● Unshaven hair transplantation;

● Body hair transplantation;

● Beard hair transplantation;

● Needle-free anesthesia.

The so-called Sapphire hair transplant technique is a recent variation of the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method, which ranks very high for the number of successfully implanted hair grafts. This hair transplant operation is performed using high-precision Sapphire blades.

Direct hair implantation (DHI) is widely acknowledged as the world’s best hair transplantation technique. Using this method, a hair transplant surgeon can avoid making painful incisions that take a while to heal. Instead, every hair follicle taken from the donor area is implanted directly.

Both of these methods are minimally invasive, which guarantees fast recovery. Most patients can notice the transplanted hair growth after a few weeks. For end results, many people wait up to a full year. If that sounds like a long time, remember – like hair loss, a hair transplant is forever.

Conclusion

For more information about the procedures and results, take a look at the hair transplant before and after pictures. If anything, they will help you decide whether or not flying 1,500 miles is worth it. Judging by how many patients visit Smile Hair Clinic, the answer is a resounding yes.

In the hair transplant industry, the difference between average and superior is in natural-looking results. While modern facilities and premium patient care are easy to enjoy, patients generally want to return home younger than they were when they boarded their plane to Istanbul.

Find a good hair transplant clinic in Turkey, and you’ll get exactly that – a high-quality hair transplant with natural-looking results and a price tag that won’t break anyone’s budget.