Yvette Cooper kicked off a fiery debate in the House of Commons by welcoming her counterpart back from her “expensive interior design tour” to Rwanda.

Suella Braverman jetted off to East Africa this weekend to drum up support for her controversial asylum-seeker plans.

She was given a tour of housing on the Riverside Estate, which could provide long-term homes to migrants after the land was purchased by the Rwandan government.

The properties, with the cheapest costing around £14,000 for any potential buyers, appear to have been earmarked as affordable properties for locals when the plans were first drawn up last year.

But now, seemingly, will be repurposed.

Kicking off questions in the House of Commons, Cooper made a thinly veiled reference to a Telegraph report from the trip in which Braverman complimented the interior design of the properties.

There’s a word for this. And it ain’t ‘journalism’. pic.twitter.com/Xe8wN2cXL3 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) March 18, 2023

Watch the clip in full below:

Please watch @YvetteCooperMP's address to Suella Braverman. Braverman just can't keep up. pic.twitter.com/0876rkcx7P — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 20, 2023

