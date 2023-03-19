Donald Trump has suggested that he will be arrested next week, according to reports.

CNN said the former US president is preparing for a possible indictment in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney and has called for protests.

In a social media post the outlet said, Trump, referring to himself, said the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

“Protest, take our nation back,” he wrote.

“Landslide victory”

CNN said meetings had taken place throughout the week between city, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New York City about the possibility of an indictment. It concerns a long-standing investigating into hush money involving Stormy Daniels.

Trump is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for his company recording as legal expenses a reimbursement to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 he gave to Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Trump denies having sex with the porn star.

Any indictment of Trump, who is running for reelection in 2024, would mark a historic first and quickly change the political conversation around an already divisive figure, CNN suggested, but Elon Musk claimed it would be a positive for Trump.

The Twitter boss said it would see him re-elected in a “landslide victory”.

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Face charges

According to a report by WNBC, Trump will surrender to face charges if officials go ahead with the plan.

His lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, told WNBC that his client will “follow normal procedures if it gets to that point.”

Trump, in his social media post, offered no details on why he expects to be indicted.

However, CNN notes his legal team has been anticipating it and has been preparing behind the scenes for the next steps.

A spokesperson for Trump told CNN on Saturday that the former reality TV star has not received a notification from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office regarding any potential indictment, but was “rightfully highlighting his innocence” in his post.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has not commented on the reports.

Related: The consequences of the impending launch of deep-sea mining